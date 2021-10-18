Free eBook Publisher: FlipHTML5 Converts PDF to eBook and Offers Free Hosting

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Many content creators are looking for innovative ways to present their content to their target audience. Static PDF documents lack appeal, especially in today's increasingly digital environment. FlipHTML5 offers the ideal solution. It's a free eBook publisher that allows for the creation of various types of digital publications by converting standard PDF documents to JQuery and HTML5 format. Users can also store and sell their eBooks using FlipHTML5. It's convenient, easy to use, and free.



FlipHTML5's free eBook publisher uses a simple process to create fascinating publications. That leaves content creators free to focus on providing outstanding material for their readers. Users just need to upload the PDF version of their eBook, and FlipHTML5 will automatically convert it. They can choose to publish the eBook as-is or customize it to fit their brand and image.



This free eBook publisher features templates to simplify the creation process. But it also gives users a wide range of options to make their eBooks unique. These include custom page ranges for imported PDFs, different options for the page quality and size of the PDF document, the ability to import the user's logo, and several themes to customize the toolbar, fonts, and icons to name a few.



With the free eBook publisher from FlipHTML5, users can add various multimedia elements to their flipbooks. Images, audio, video, animation, and hyperlinks all help to enhance the text and give readers a fuller experience of the content. Additionally, publishers can import original hyperlinks from the PDF document as well as the table of contents.



FlipHTML5 is more than a free eBook publisher. It offers free and secure cloud storage for publications. For users with multiple publications, the virtual bookshelf from FlipHTML5 is the perfect way to organize them so that readers can find what they're looking for more easily. And the e-commerce feature is perfect for selling eBooks, especially for publishers without their own website.



eBooks made with FlipHTML5 can be published online via the FlipHTML5 platform, email, and social media as well as being embedded in websites. They can be accessed on any internet-capable device. They can also be exported to local computers and storage devices for offline use.



"Our free eBook publisher is a great service to publishers," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world-class digital publishing tool. It can be used for many different publications.