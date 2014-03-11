Free Flip Book Maker Now Can Create HTML5 E-Publications Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2014 --The world’s leading digital publishing software provider, the FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, is proud to announce the release of the Enterprise Version of its Innovative Free Flip Book Maker to offer a more reliable and professional publishing solutions for all the publishers in various industries. HTML5 Flip Book Maker contains some additional impressive features to meet the needs of many publishers worldwide.



For long years, many publishers have been looking for great bookmaker that would go beyond their expectations. Now, the FlipHTML5.com is proud to offer what their targeted market specifically requires. This impressive innovation is part of the company’s goal to offer professional quality, cost-effective, and remarkable digital publishing software that will surely suit the individual needs of all their clients.



The Enterprise Version of HTML5 Flip Book Maker is very different from its other plans not only because of its added great features, but also due to the impressive functionality that it offers to all users. This Enterprise Version is developed primarily for enterprise users. It only costs $999, and it offers a maximum privilege when using the software. It is also possible for all users to export unlimited books to their local computers, and they can always upload unlimited books to the internet cloud services. This new version provides impressive functionalities that will be highly beneficial to all enterprise users.



The features and specs of HTML5 Flip Book Maker are truly excellent. All users can now freely convert PDF documents into internet page turning book at the site. It also allows them to make interactive and engaging page flip books. Unlike any other Flash based page flipping software, the HTML5 Flip Book Maker is designed based on jQuery, CSS3 and HTML5 technologies. This only makes one’s publications even more suitable for the internet technology trends. It also has an advanced flipping effect technology to help anyone obtain initiative within the publishing industry.



The HTML5 Flip Book Maker is an innovative publishing solution that will allow anyone to create a reliable book without suffering from any problem regarding its transferability and compatibility. It is packed with highly remarkable features that will give anyone a perfect publishing experience.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company dedicated to providing advanced digital publishing software in the world. In their great emphasis on E-publishing software development and research, they have created a series of exceptional software for all users throughout the world. They have also customized, innovative publishing solutions for many publishers in several industries.



To get more details about an Impressive Digital Publishing Solution from the Company, visit http://fliphtml5.com/.