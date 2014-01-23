FREE Flip HTML5 Flipbook Maker Is Now Available for Creating & Publishing Unlimited HTML5 E-Books

Hong Kong, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2014 --Digital publishing is the new trend that is fast gaining attention of the business world, creative professionals, students and others. People need to use different tools or software to publish their digital content online and reach their target audience. Now, Hong Kong based FlipHTML5 Software Company offers html5 publishing solution to help the modern users who want to create flip page with greater degree of ease and convenience and can showcase their digital contents online in a creative and convincing manner.



The company is offering their software for free and which can allow users to quickly publish content online. One can create Unlimited HTML5 Catalogs, Brochures and e-books, and can add various features to look them unique and attractive. The spokesperson of the company reveals that one can easily turn PDF pages into online e-books with flipping features, which offers a greater degree of visual expression and can be a powerful mode of conveying message to the audience. Users can customize the turning books by adding images, audio-visual or animation.



The software allows the creation of turning books which are not only perfectly readable, but one can play with the content in several manners and can make it more visually appealing. One can achieve several types of remarkable effects using the drag and drop feature. The software uses jQuery technologies for creating 3D JQuery Flipbook, which is more appropriate for the web and the mobile platforms. Thus, the flip books are mobile friendly and can be displayed on a range of platforms to reach the targeted user base.



The spokesperson maintains that their Page Turning Software is the future of the digital publishing and it offers a desired capability to all those who want to publish their content online easily and with more creative attributes. According to him, the software is the latest digital publishing solution that has been developed using the advanced technology. It helps overcome challenges related to compatibility and transferability and helps publish content on cross platforms with ease and convenience. One can learn more about its features on the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



