Free Flipbook Maker from FlipBuilder Generates the Fabulous Page Flipping Publications

"Conception to launch, our vision for FlipBuilder was to give publishers, presenters, and marketers the ideal tool for easily crafting and distributing the most compelling digital publication possible, and I'm very proud to say that is what we have accomplished," FlipBuilder CEO Winston Zhang says. "We couldn't be happier with recent feedback from thousands of happy users, and we are very excited to see what the future of FlipBuilder has in store for us."



FlipBuilder allows users to embed Flash, video, audio, and unlimited links. The free flipbook maker also includes dozens and dozens of beautifully designed templates and graphics, giving users the ability to assemble a breathtaking publication in a matter of minutes.



What's more, the final product of the product is as close to a print catalog or marketing piece that anyone will ever experience online. The online presentation tool includes interactive page flip motion, sound effects, and can be set in front of a relevant background. Anyone looking at a FlipBuilder document will be completely immersed in the peerless FlipBuilder experience, completing the publisher's mission of delivering a highly compelling, effective document.



For more details, please visit http://www.flipbuilder.com.