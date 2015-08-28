Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --At ACI Insurance's new website, USACommercialInsurance.com, any business owner can quickly and easily request a free Florida commercial auto insurance quote. These quotes come without any type of obligation, and are provided as a value added service to potential customers and clients.



"It's always been my top priority to provide the best possible customer experience," said John Rothschild, owner of ACI Insurance Services. "Offering free quotes is my way of saying let me show you what I can do for you. I'll handle the legwork, I'll find a great deal, and I'll get the job done for you. Zero obligation, stress or hassle, just easy shopping and big savings."



ACI Insurance has more than a decade of experience helping business owners find great rates on all types of commercial insurance and Florida surety bonds. By working with more than a dozen providers, they're always able to offer fantastic savings, with insurance plans which offer the best possible coverage to match any business's particular needs or circumstances.



All vehicle types and classifications, industries and applications can be covered by unique policies that match those specific risks and specifications. This includes a full range of specialty trucks, 18 wheelers, pickup trucks, business vans, buses, regular automobiles and anything else.



The options are limitless, and it's essential to be covered by an insurance policy which is geared to be an exact match. Don't pay for what isn't necessary, and don't be stuck without the right kind of protection when it's needed the most.



Other types of coverage which ACI specializes in providing include liquor liability insurance, garage liability insurance, Florida car dealer bonds, workers comp insurance, and further employee leasing or PEO services.



ACI has always been known for their exceptional customer service, and dedication to each and every client. Offering free quotes on Florida commercial auto insurance is another extension of that commitment to superior service.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to request a free quote, or call ACI directly to speak with a representative at 407.889.2612.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets. Contact 407.889.2612 for more information, or visit USACommercialInsurance.com.