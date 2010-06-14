Free Fotolia Credits for Yola Users

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2010 -- Yola.com, the highly popular service that allows anyone to quickly and easily create a website http://www.yola.com/create-a-business-website – for free – has recently partnered with Fotolia to bring extra benefits to Yola users.



Fotolia is a royalty free stock photography collection that you can use to enhance your website with sharp, vivid images. There are over 8 million images and videos that you can choose from, with prices starting at a mere $1 per image.



However, Yola users get 3 free credits with Fotolia, which can be used to download pictures, videos or vector images. All you need to do is create your free Yola.com account and you’ll immediately have access to your free Fotolia credits – which will allow you to spice up the visual appeal of your website.



It’s yet another addition to the many third-party agreements that Yola users benefit from – so why not get your free Yola website today?



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

