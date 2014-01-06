Full Cycle Distributors Launches National Lifeline Campaign

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --Full Cycle Distributors, the national leader in distribution of prepaid products is announcing the commencement of a National Lifeline Campaign with Total Call Mobile. Beginning in January 2014, Full Cycle Distributors will spearhead the effort to enroll 1,000,000 Americans in the Lifeline Program; helping to ensure that all Americans have the opportunities and security that phone service brings, including being able to connect to jobs, family and emergency services.



The Lifeline Program provides a discount on phone service to keep all Americans connected to vital parts of their lives, from family and friends to work to doctors, police, and fire fighters. Carrying out a policy in existence since 1985, the Lifeline Program is designed to ensure that quality telecommunications services are available to eligible consumers at just, reasonable, and affordable rates. In 2005, Lifeline discounts were made available to qualifying low-income consumers on pre-paid wireless service plans in addition to traditional landline service. Lifeline is part of the Universal Service Fund.



Often misnomered as the Free Government Cell Phone Program or the Obama Phone Program, Lifeline is a subsidy program that provides for a discount on phone service to qualified low-income individuals. The distribution of phones is actually completed by authorized Carriers that incur the initial cost of the phones. Under the Total Call Mobile Lifeline Program, qualified applicants will receive 250 minutes of free service each month, sponsored by the Lifeline Program, and a free cell phone provided by Total Call Mobile.



Qualifications for the program are broad and many Americans do not even realize that they are entitled to receive this government benefit. Qualification is broken down into two categories and consumers who meet either category qualified.



Income Qualifications

- Household Income At or Below 135% of Poverty Guidelines



Program Qualifications

- Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP or Food Stamps)

- Public Housing Assistance (Section 8)

- Medicaid

- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

- Child or Dependent Receiving Benefits from the National School Lunch Program



