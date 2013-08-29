Free Hi Slider Software Released for Free Wordpress Image Slideshow Designing

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2013 --Hi Slider is a powerful WYSIWYG and highly customizable app that can help users create stunning jQuery and free wordpress image slideshow without coding. The release of the free trial version/personal version of this app offers users with the opportunity to experience creating their own jQuery Image sliders in their web designs.



Hi Slider allows web designers, and even amateurs to create 2D/3D realistic jQuery Slider without the need for programming skills. This newly released app has many fascinating skins and templates that are customizable. Hi Slider can also provide users with six pre-designed skins and templates including Elastic, wonder, Classic, Full, List, and Eris Horizontal. This app enables users to customize the pre-designed skins and themes with its built-in setting features. This means that even those users without knowledge about basic programming can create a slide with unique and professional look.



Hi Slider can work in various platforms including Mac, PC, PAD, tablets, and mobile phones. This can also work on Windows Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android. The slides that this app can create are highly responsive and can be automatically resized according to the user's device screen. This app can also run on different web browsers such as Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome, and IE7+.



Aside from these things, users can also publish their slides to Drupal, Joomla, WordPress, and other websites. They can create slides with 4 output types with different usage. Users can even upload their slides on popular video website like YouTube. They can ensure that the content of their slides can be highly realistic 2D/3D moving pictures.



Another amazing thing about Hi Slider is that it is not only compatible with different platforms, or works on different web browser but users can also make use of useful action types. This app does not only allow users to amaze their visitors with dazzling animated slides, but also entertain them with different actions. This app is packed with features that can truly define the beauty of high quality, user friendly, and cost-effective web design software.



Nevertheless, the output results of Hi Slider will include watermarks as this is only a free trial version. Interested users should purchase the registered version to remove the watermark.



For more information about Hi Slider, visit http://hislider.com/.