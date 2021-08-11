Free Intermountain Healthcare Mental Health Services Awareness Summit Aims to Connect Individuals with Resources on August 19

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2021 --Knowing how to access mental health resources has never been more important, and in Utah Intermountain Healthcare's Mental Health Services Awareness Summit is designed to help connect individuals with available resources.



Whether it's a global pandemic, loss of a loved one, struggles with body image, or the challenges associated with addiction, a person's mental health can change quickly and impact all areas of their life. Connecting a person with the right resources can literally be life-changing and even lifesaving.



The Intermountain Mental Health Services Summit is free and will take place on Thursday, August 19, from 3 to 8:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley University Clarke Building, as well as online for those wishing to join remotely. Resources will also be posted to that site following the Summit.



The event is open to anyone who would like to know more about the resources available to those struggling with mental health challenges. Opportunities include speakers, breakout classes, information booths, and more. While focused on Utah, similar resources are available across the county and the Summit can provide ideas where individuals can seek assistance in their areas.



Keynote speakers include Christena Huntsman Durham, Mark H. Rapaport, MD, and G. Sheldon Martin, MD.



Partners for the event include Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, Utah Valley University, United Way, Blunovus, and Encircle. Face coverings and vaccination prior to the event are encouraged.



For those attending in-person, Spanish interpretation will be provided.



For more details, registration information, links to the live streams, and a complete list of speakers, go to http://utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.



