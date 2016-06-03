Free Intro at Near-Death Event, Orlando, Thursday Night

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) invites the public to a free session on Thursday night at the July 28, 2016 conference in Orlando, FL. This introductory event features Nancy Baumgarten, entertaining speaker and author, discussing empowerment for young people and adults. She is the Director of Profound Awareness Institute and the Intuitive Arts Camp. Her own spiritually transformative experiences since childhood later drove her to study the science behind her daughter's profound, multidimensional experiences. Her first book, The Aware Human: Your Supersenses and Cosmic Mind Powers, will be published July 2016. See also www.psykids.org



The Thursday night program is from 7:30—9PM. The title of the free presentation is: How Do You Explain Your Spiritually Transformative Experiences? Presenter Nancy Baumgarten adds this description: "Concerned you are crazy? No, you are not!" She'll share some of the "fascinating science behind your own anomalous awareness." Nancy notes that we have at least 33 powers of awareness (advanced intelligences and says we all can unfold these, if we know they exist. Sharing both funny and deeply personal spiritual stories, the author will reveal to the audience how they can develop their own super-sensory awareness and learn more about their true spiritual nature and fascinating cosmic connections to the Universe.



The International Association for Near-Death Studies will host this full weekend conference in Orlando, where people will gather from all over the world—and the public is invited to participate for the entire weekend. Register at (students can receive a 60% discount) www.neardeathconference.com, and review the entire list of notable authors, guest speakers, healing sessions and workshops.



Explore the Extraordinary Conference Information:



- Thursday, July 28: Healthcare-Education-Research-Science (HERS) Session (all day)



- Thursday, 7:30-9:00 PM: FREE introductory program with Nancy Baumgarten



- Friday–Sunday, July 29–31: General Session: Presentations, workshops, healing sessions



- Hotel: Embassy Suites by Hilton, Orlando Lake Buena Vista South: located at: 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746 (407-597-4000)



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.