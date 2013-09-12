Free Joomla Image Rotator Module Hi Slider Releases Video Tutorials

HongKong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2013 --Hi Slider, a well known WYSIWYG app creator based in Hong Kong today launched videos related to the same. The videos act as a step-by-step guide to help people learn the easy method of publishing image slider using HiSlider. Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Thomas, a representative of the company said, “Yes, we are very excited to announce the release of our video tutorials. HiSlider has become a successful app and tool in the short span of its existence. Now we have come up with new technique or way that would make the use of app very easy.” He further added, “Video tutorials act as a complete guide that shows the exact method to use HiSlider effectively and efficiently.”



According to the sources, video tutorials provide complete details to let people know the procedure of creating slider from images and videos, free html5 jquery image gallery, jQuery image slider HTML5 image slider, JavaScript image gallery and jQuery photo slideshow among others. The video tutorials help to learn many more uses of HiSlider as well. A few of these include building Drupal slider module with ken burns zooming effects, fully responsive JavaScript image slide show for webpage, adding links for HTML slideshow to link to WebPages, adding images, YouTube and Vimeo videos to JavaScript slider and multiple transition effects for HTML5 photo slideshow to name of a few. HiSlider is also planning to release more video tutorials according to the need of users in the times to come.



The tool is a free Joomla Image Rotator module that can be used by anyone. Sources confirmed that the tool is compatible with all browsers including Google Chrome, IE7, Safari and Firefox among others. The app is also useful for designing templates with built-in setting features including backgrounds color and image, navigation bar and control button among others.



About HiSlider

HiSlider is a WYSIWYG and a Customized APP that can be used for both personal and commercial requirement. The company is committed to optimization and development of website and aim to help the users develop websites with ease without any knowledge of coding. The software is cost effective, user friendly and of high quality.