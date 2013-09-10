Free jQuery Gallery Slider Maker, Hi Slider Is Available Free for Non-Commercial Use

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2013 --With increasing popularity of jQuery image sliders, many web designers of all varieties are looking to get their hands on this imaginative technology for web design. Many website designers are using jQuery image sliders because of the eye-catching colors and photography that can engage a reader. Now, Hong Kong software development company, Wonder Idea Technology Limited, has created their new program, Hi Slider.



Hi Slider is free jquery gallery slider maker that is free for personal use and enables web developers to publish stunning jQuery image slideshows, seamless WordPress slider plugins and superb sliding banners as well as JavaScript slideshow presentation.



No coding is necessary with Hi Slider. This easy to use software makes it easy for any level website developer to create amazing eye-catching jQuery sliders without any kind of programming skills. Hi Slider allows users to customize appearances easily by providing multiple built-in templates to choose from. These pre-designed templates allow users to choose their own colors, images, buttons, and so on in order to get a completely customized product each time.



Hi Slider comes fully equipped with awesome transition effects that users can choose from that can add stunning 3D visual effects to any website. Hi Slider performs on multiple platforms such as PC operating systems, Mac OS, tablets, mobile phones and PAD. The creative slider even automatically resizes to match different screen sizes and can be seen in a variety of web browsers.



Not only does Hi Slider work on multiple platforms, but also users have the ability to publish to website, WordPress, Joomla and Drupal allowing for a fully effective and visually amazing ending product. Users can also use images, YouTube videos and Vimeo videos in their Hi Slider creations to customize fully their slider for their website.



One of the best features about Hi Slider though is that the software is free for personal use. Those wishing to use Hi Slider for business purposes simply have to pay a $49 licensing fee that gives users free upgrades for a lifetime use. To start, web users can go to http://www.hislider.com/ today to start making amazing jQuery image sliders.