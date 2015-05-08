Staudt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --The free link analysis tool OpenLinkProfiler.org has reached a new milestone: more than 10,000 users use the website each day, making the site a popular resource for webmasters who want to improve the Google rankings of their websites.



Google's actions against artificial backlinks have made it very important to analyze the backlink structure of a website. Sites with the wrong kind of backlinks will be penalized by Google, while websites with the right type of backlinks will get higher rankings. OpenLinkProfiler.org helps businesses to improve the backlink structure of their websites.



"Google's recent algorithm updates have shown that Google is serious about penalizing bad backlinks", said Johannes Selbach, one of the dvelopers of OpenLinkProfiler.org "OpenLinkProfiler.org helps you to analyze the backlinks of any website quickly and easily."



OpenLinkProfiler.org offers comprehensive filters that enable businesses to find particular links of any website:



- Which keywords are used in the backlink texts?

- What is the context of the link?

- What is the quality of the linking website?

- From which countries does the website get backlinks?

- How old are the links?

- Do the links have a negative influence on the linked website?



In contrast to other link analysis tools, OpenLinkProfiler.org automatically categorizes and rates the backlinks that point to a site. A link disinfection tool helps users to find the links that have a negative influence on the rankings of a site.



While other link analysis tools charge up to $400/month, OpenLinkProfiler.org is available for free at http://www.openlinkprofiler.org



About OpenLinkProfiler.org

OpenLinkProfiler.org is a free service of SEOprofiler. SEOprofiler is a cloud based SEO solution that helps businesses to improve the position of their websites on Google and other search engines. In contrast to other SEO tool providers, SEOprofiler only uses so-called white-hat SEO methods that follow Google's optimization guidelines.