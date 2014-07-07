Free Magazine Maker, Flip PDF 4.0.2 Beta, Available for Download at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --FlipBuilder, a renowned name when it comes to providing best digital solution has released Flip PDF 4.0.2 beta recently. The free magazine maker is available for download, and existing users can upgrade it for totally free. The new beta version of Flip PDF offers an effective way to convert the regular PDF files into eye-catching Flash and HTML5 publications that can run on various devices and platforms such as Android phones, iPhones, iPads and others. Experts believe that releasing the beta version of Flip PDF will be attracting more users to the software. The software is already a popular method for online users to make their files more attractive.



Sources confirmed that the new version, Flip PDF 4.0.2 beta is upgraded with a number of innovative features that include the option add Rasterize SWF for avoiding hang and slow flipping problems, while using SWF render engine. There is also support for adding PNG images as button icons. The new version displays only those pages in search results that contain related keywords. The additional option present in the beta version for the same is ‘Add Search Keyword Restriction setting.’ The feature of ‘Add Restore Last Session’ keeps the record of page, help users to find out the last page that he was reading and aids in resolving other issues.



At the moment, both the Flip PDF Corp V2.0.2 beta and the Flip PDF Professional V2.0.0 beta are available on the website of the company. Users can get the flipbooks made using the same via USB flash drives, CD/ DVDs, email and can share on device for demonstration or presentations.



The magazine maker software helps users in a number of ways, including publishing eBooks, preparing issues for magazine, business brochures, annual reports, online magazine, newspapers, event leaflets/flyers, educational books, sales slicks, interactive books, distribute corporate reports, newsletters and product catalogs among others.



To learn more about the flip builder software, click on blog: Tips of Publishing SEO Fiendly Online Magazine.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is offering effective solution for converting the PDF files into amazing online flipbooks. The company provides easy and simple to use software for its customers. For more information, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com.