Free Online Radio Service Keeps Moms and Kids Dancing with Its Heartfelt Launch

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Whoever said necessity was the mother of invention was indeed right. Which is why inventive moms are discovering their newest necessity. Call it a 24-hour resource for joy or an attentive DJ extraordinaire, it's called www.RadioNursery.com. It's the newly launched free online radio service designed with one thing in mind - to enhance kids' experiences with music and keep their little hearts dancing. With this tact, surely, their little feet won't be far behind.



Keeping little ones engaged, the kids radio station curates music for children that their mothers can enjoy. Playlists are compiled from Pixar, Dreamworks and Disney music, as well as some of the most recent movie soundtracks. Believing that kids radio shouldn't be relegated to nursery rhymes and timeless classics alone the station inspires in boundless ways. Breaking the mold entirely, the new model shows that free children's radio doesn't have to focus on music produced specifically for children.



Originally created for the site founder's daughter, a representative of Radio Nursery says, "Like adults, kids enjoy music with a strong beat, even if the music wasn't originally intended for them. With that in mind, we're the only kids music site that incorporates catchy tunes from artists like Will.i.am and Pharrell Williams along with songs like 'Let it Go' from Frozen. That way both kids and parents get something a little different to enhance their time together. It's truly a labor of love. That's why it's free. Better yet, that's why it's great."



Helping parents raise well-adjusted kids, RadioNursery.com also includes informative parental articles and a blog. These tabs cover everything from bullying to tips on planning the best birthday party and the importance of after school activities. Health news is ongoing as is the site's Top 5 Lists. These lists include the top five movies for kids, bedtime storybooks, play tents, early development toys and the like.



Catering to moms non-stop, the children's radio stream plays by default on all the site's pages. Surfing the web while the tunes play is a site feature as well.



About Radio Nursery

Founded by Jonzie Kurian, RadioNursery.com is a curated music website for children and their mothers. Officially launched as a gift to Kurian's daughter in August 2015, the online radio station provides its free music service through a partnership with Radionomy.



