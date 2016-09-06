Free Page Flip Software from FlipBuilder Reaches France

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --The all new and improved page flip software Flip PDF developed by the digital publication giant--FlipBuilder has been expanded to France. FlipBuilder provides a renowned digital publishing platform and Flip PDF is highly committed to the manufacturing of the finest software conceivable in the modern day world for online publication and reading.



FlipBuilder has a wide range of software that can convert any type of document or PDF into a flipping readable publication. Flip PDF is one of them which can be used to create flipping e-books, newspapers, magazines, academic journals, advertisements, e-papers, leaflets, newsletters, interactive books, reports, catalogs or any type of customizable online document.



"For French users, we will provide you with special customization and a best solution which will perfectly meet your needs," Said Winston Zhang--the CEO of FlipBuilder. The primary feature is the conversion of PDF files into a page flipping publication. In addition to that, it also creates flip publications that are mobile friendly and also publishes or shares that content. Moreover, it can also track the count of readers using the Google Analytics Integration feature.



Expansion of the software is outstanding at a global level and now FlipBuilder is entering the French Software Market which is highly competitive and has some of the perfect developers in the world. With such a unique innovation to France, FlipBuilder has already made a major impact in the market and the number of users is expanding exponentially.



Besides, FlipBuilder has already launched the French official website for native users to know more about the PDF flipbook software.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a digital publication giant and is led by Mr. Winston Zhang, the CEO who has a phenomenal recognition in the world of digital publishing. Its page flip software Flip PDF is going to be used by global people.