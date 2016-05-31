Free PDF to FlipBook Maker AnyFlip Released New Upgrades with Desktop Version 1.3.24

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Recently, AnyFlip has been leading the way in helping marketers create online interactive PDF flipbooks, which could help to expand market share, build brand awareness, enlarge user group and boost sales. With this free pdf to flipbook maker, businesses and individuals are able to take control of projects that would have once required costly designers, publishers, and print houses.



Using the newest version of AnyFlip, version 1.3.24, individuals and businesses are able to manage design, production, and even online publishing of content through this all-in-one software.



With the new version 1.3.24, AnyFlip has been upgraded to be more powerful online marketing tool:



- Fix the bug "it fails to set the page range to import the PDF with password".

- Fix the bug "The page number will sometimes display wrong".

- Fix the bug "The text note is invalid".

- Now it is able to social share mobile flipbooks.

- Optimize the mobile zooming reading experience.



AnyFlip can help to convert PDF to flipping book in minutes. It is easy to use with the concise interface.



