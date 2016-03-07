Free Pharmacy Savings Card Can Cut Prescription Costs by Up to 87%

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --RxCut®, a company dedicated to helping people purchase prescription medicine at affordable prices, proudly announces up to 87% savings on a wide variety of medicines with its free pharmacy savings program. RxCut is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing prescription discount programs and is designed to save individuals money on prescription medicine whether or not they have insurance coverage.



Signing up for the RxCut prescription card is easy and free. Everyone qualifies for the RxCut card and will receive the deepest discounts available on prescription medicine. There are no deductibles, fees, or forms to complete in order to receive the card. The program covers the entire household and the card can even be shared with family, friends or neighbors. The RxCut website offers five convenient ways to receive the free prescription card – via text, email, printed locally, mail, or saved to a smartphone.



Anyone can save money and benefit from and RxCut prescription card including:



- People with insurance that have generic copays of $10 or higher

- People with insurance with limitations such as high deductibles, non-covered medications, or plan caps

- People without insurance

- Employees who are in the waiting period for healthcare coverage

- Employees who cannot afford COBRA payments

- Employees who cannot afford to cover dependents

- Employers who want to increase generic copayment and supplement programs



The RxCut card requires no activation or enrollment, has unlimited use and never expires. As an RxCut cardholder, anyone can visit the RxCut website and find the lowest priced pharmacy in their area. Once at the pharmacy, simply present the RxCut card along with the prescription to receive the absolute lowest price available.



The RxCut card covers all FDA approved brand name and generic prescription medicines. The card offers savings of up to 87% on generic medications and up to 25% on brand name medications. RxCut's pharmacy discounts are significantly deeper at independent pharmacies than at a large pharmacy chain store. The RxCut website identifies the lowest price pharmacy in any geography.



To learn more about saving money on the cost of prescription medicines with the RxCut card, please visit http://www.rx2help.com.



About RxCut

RxCut is dedicated to helping people throughout the United States and Puerto Rico obtain affordable medication. Medications have been the fastest growing component of healthcare costs for the past ten years. The free RxCut prescription savings card allows anyone to easily save money on prescription medications. Anyone with or without insurance can save on their prescription medications with RxCut.



Contact: Herb King

9029 Airport Blvd # 91098

Los Angeles Ca 90009

310 462-7458

email cking@epssg.com