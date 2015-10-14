Free Photo Book Maker Allows Anyone to Keep the Best Memories in an Amazing Way

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Flip PDF is innovative digital publishing software created by Flip Builder to help publishers, business and private people design their own online book with flipping effect and share it with others. The rich functions of this software enable anyone to keep all of their best memories with the amazing free photo book maker.



Flip PDF helps people design their own interactive photo book that will save all of their memories without having any special technical or programming skills. A wide variety of book themes can be created, such as graduation photo book, travel photo book, wedding photo book, newborn baby photo book, kids' photo book, school days photo book, Christmas photo book, parents' photo book, and much more with the help of existing Flip PDF templates.



All of the templates are unique and provide different themed toolbar and background to enhance the reader's experience.



People can add modifications to the templates to make them customized, so they can perfectly meet their needs.



With this software, customers can easily turn their static photos into engaging and interactive online book that can also contain music, video, and photo slideshow. The special layout tools that include a grid, alignment tools, and rulers ensure that the new photo album will get a neat look, while the author can resize, move, remove, and add new photos and text to them. Additionally, there is an auto flip option, setting font, changing the language from English to French, German, Italian, and Chinese, as well as the possibility to share the ready impressive photo album in the social media websites, like Facebook, Tweeter, Google Plus, and more.



Even users can publish the flipbook as WordPress photo album plugin. Then users can embed the photobook in a WordPress website.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder's goal is to transform static photos and PDF files into dynamic digital flipbooks that can be used for various purposes. Apart from creating online newspapers, catalogues, magazines, business, brochures, flyers, newsletters, and more, this unique software allows people to make educational books, along with personal interactive photo albums.