Hammond, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --In an age when news travels worldwide in real-time and an image broadcast immediately makes waves, things like dragonflies and teeming streams get a bit lost. Hoping to capture some of the lost allure of simple pleasures and the inherent well-being found in nature's mysteries, a new family game turns the tide. Created by a self-described, "free-range nature child" and her husband, the Willow River Wild Outdoor Adventure Game makes its way to Kickstarter. Hoping to raise $55k for its production, the crowdfunding campaign is a step in the right direction, fueling kids' interaction with life on a whole new, yet familiar, level.



So how does it work? With a naturalistic approach that uses skill, luck, and strategy, question cards test a player's knowledge of nature and allow them to collect twelve camping gear items up for grabs. Once collected, the game is won and so is a new awareness of all things outdoors. Sound simple? One should hold their 'board game horses' because adventure cards await. For every adventure card, there is a physical activity, storytelling, singing, and more opportunities to be completed. Fun comes in all forms such as animal sounds, hugs, giving up points, getting free points, dancing, listening to the sound of silence, and other fun and plain silly activities to create a great family time. That means interaction galore; as without it, this game wouldn't be true to its name.



Tara Lynn Schleicher, co-creator of the Willow River Adventure Game said of its mission, "For the love of nature and children, in July 2012, my husband Scott and I decided to start an online business to promote nature-focused connections that would enrich children's and their families daily lives. That has far-reaching advantages. An adult that has had the opportunity to be a fully-engaged child, immersed in all the things nature holds, is a person that can recognize the wealth at their fingertips. That's a gift and an art form that should be encouraged."



For more information visit www.laterramater.com.



To support the Kickstarter campaign visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1211863637/willow-river-the-wild-outdoor-adventure-game.



About La Terra Mater

La Terra Mater is a company founded by Scott and Tara Lynn Schleicher that creates children's products that reach, teach, and inspire children and families to connect with nature and each other through creative, fun, interactive, and educational products.



Kickstarter Campaign Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1211863637/willow-river-the-wild-outdoor-adventure-game



Contact:

Tara Lynn Schleicher

Creator

taralynn@laterramater.com

715-441-7997

Website: www.laterramater.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/Tara-Lynn-911429728953607/

https://twitter.com/LaTerraMater

https://plus.google.com/117936124566729813909/posts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVKDZEU55_OrrXkz5oZWWFw