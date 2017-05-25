Free Roof Inspections Can Save Homeowners Money Says Michigan Roofing Company

Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Twelve Oaks Roofing in Michigan has launched a campaign to help homeowners and commercial business owners understand how a roof inspection service can help avoid expensive roofing repair bills. The roofing company who has become one of the most respected and recommended roofing repair and installation services in Michigan provide a free roof inspection service to tackle minor problems before they become serious.



A roof inspection service may not seem important to many people who live in the USA, but for those that live in places such as Wixom, West Bloomfield, Northville, Walled Lake, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Novi, and South Lyon it can be vital. Properties in these areas can take a battering due to extreme weather conditions, which can put a strain on the roof. A roof is one of the most important parts of the property, and it helps increase the longevity of a home, as well as reducing fuel bills. However, the roof can be one of the most neglected parts of a home which can be a very expensive mistake.



A spokesman for Twelve Oaks Roofing said: "We offer a free inspection service to help property owners avoid expensive repair bills. If a property has a minor problem and is not repaired, then that problem could become a serious issue which may result in a brand-new roof installation."



Twelve Oaks Roofing recommend that a roof is inspected at least once a year before the bad weather approaches, and they also recommend having a roof checked after a bad storm. Many Real estate agents also advise their clients to have a roof checked before making a purchase to avoid expensive repair bills hidden away before making a purchase.



The Michigan roofing company (http://twelveoaksroofing.com) has over 20 years of experience helping property owners increase the lifespan of their roof. They provide a whole range of services, which include commercial roofing services, metal roofing, and new roof installation services.



To learn more about the benefits of a free roof inspection, please visit http://twelveoaksroofing.com/roofing-inspections/ or to learn about the wide range of services available, please visit http://twelveoaksroofing.com



The expert roofing professionals have been performing commercial and residential roofing repairs, maintenance, and installations for more than 30 years.



45170 Wilshire Ct, Novi, MI 48377

248-525-6950