Free Seminars Online Offer Advocacy and Financial Tips for Chronically Ill

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2008 -- For the 133 million people who live with chronic illness, the ability to travel and sit through multiple seminars to learn how to manage the financial aspect of their illness is slim.



This week, however, with twenty online seminars, hosted by National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week, September 8-14, people can discover some answers to those big questions about medical bills, rights and disability assistance. Seminars include:



• Secrets of Paying for Medical Care will be presented by Jacqueline L. Jones, author of Unmasking a Diagnosis: How to Find Help for a Confusing Illness Without Filing for Bankruptcy. Stricken with disabling pain and fatigue, which interrupted a promising career as a journalist, Jones spent more than twenty years searching for the answers she needed to survive. Her practical system will teach you how to save time and money in seeking help for a chronic illness. (Monday, 5:30 p.m. pacific)



• The Civil Rights of Patients with Invisible Chronic Illnesses will feature guest, Jennifer C. Jaff, Esq., Founder of Advocacy for Patients with Chronic Illness and author of Know Your Rights: A Handbook for Patients with Chronic Illness,. A 1984 graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, when her disease disabled her and she turned her skills towards the internet and found a community of chronically ill patients in desperate need of legal advice and help. (Wednesday, 9 a.m. pacific)



• What You Need to Know About Applying for Disability will be taught one of our nation's legal specialists in representing clients who are disabled due to fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue immune dysfunction syndrome, Attorney Scott E. Davis. . Mr. Davis has won Social Security disability cases in every region of the United States and in approximately 40 states. And Mr. Davis' extensive experience is evident in the fact that his firm wins chronic pain and fatigue Social Security disability cases over 90% of the time. (Wednesday, 3 p.m. pacific)



All seminars will be featured live via Blog Talk Radio for forty-five minutes, with questions from callers taken the last fifteen minutes. See dates and times for additional seminars at http://www.invisibleillness.com, which will be recorded and archived.



Many guests have donated free items or services, which will be given away in prize drawings. Bloggers are invited to participate by blogging on invisible illness topics September 8-12, 2008 and to download the “I’m blogging for Invisible Illness Awareness” badge from http://www.invisbleillnessblog.com.



National Invisible Chronic Illness Awareness Week was launched in 2002 by Lisa Copen, author of “Beyond Casseroles: 505 Ways to Encourage a Chronically Ill Friend.” It is held annually in September and is sponsored by Rest Ministries, Inc., the largest Christian organization that serve the chronically ill.

