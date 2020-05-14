Free Shipping on SkinCeuticals Products Across BC

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2020 --Like many aesthetic professionals, Dr. Rozmin Kamani's office is closed due to COVID-19, but she will continue to support the Health & Beauty of patients by offering virtual skincare consultations as well as free shipping across BC for anyone who orders over $200 of SkinCeuticals product from her website. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/blog/



With everyone spending more time at home, skincare is more important than ever for a healthy and radiant complexion. However, skincare is personal, and achieving optimal results means providing the right care—that means understanding the individual needs of the skin, and it's different for everyone.



The basis of any good skincare routine focusses on three main objectives: prevention, correction, and protection. As a skincare doctor, Roz Kamani's goal is to help patients tune up their complexions and troubleshoot any areas that need work. A basic beauty routine that incorporates scientific-based skincare is an excellent foundation that can address many problems. The most basic routine consists of just three steps:



- Cleansing — washing your face

- Toning — balancing skin

- Moisturizing — hydrating and softening



For ageing skin (or those facing breakouts and more serious issues), it's important to use serums, sunscreens, and professional treatments that offer clinically-proven results. For her patients, Dr. Kamani recommends SkinCeuticals. As a high-potency product line developed by doctors, SkinCeuticals contains concentrated actives and is formulated to penetrate optimally into the skin. Over the years, the superb results derived from this antioxidant-rich line has made it the darling of medical aesthetic doctors, medi-spas, plastic surgeons, and dermatologists.



SkinCeuticals came about after decades of cancer research, which lead to pivotal breakthroughs in antioxidants. Not surprisingly, many products have gone on to win prestigious beauty awards.



Since hitting the market in 2005, for example, SkinCeuticals vitamin-c serum CE Ferulic has won 35 different beauty awards. As an elegant formulation of antioxidants and botanicals that perform synergistically, it offers advanced environmental protection while addressing and correcting existing damage—lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightness.



Remember, seeing results will take time. Generally, it takes about six weeks to notice a difference, even with the very best products. However, the better the product is suited to an individual's skin, the more impactful and dramatic the results will be. Working with a doctor means finally discovering personalized skincare—and that's an investment that will have a big impact on what people see in the mirror.



Email rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com to set-up a free virtual skincare consultation. To purchase SkinCeuticals product and enjoy free shipping on any order of $200 within BC, visit Dr. Kamani's SkinCeuticals Shop. A staff member will reach out for payment and shipping details.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.



