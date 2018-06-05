Free Training for Google Certifications at Prolytics, Contact Soon

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Recently, Prolytics, the best professional training institute for software and IT courses, has been making a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. Bringing forth good news for every professional and student alike, Prolytics has announced that it will be offering free training for Google Certifications to all those interested so that they can further strengthen their career prospects.



Google Certifications mean a lot in today's professional world. It can boost one's credentials and help people find high-paying jobs that offer both success, fulfilment and the opportunity to grow and climb higher up the career ladder.



In this regard, the free training for Google Certifications program offered by Prolytics can make all the difference in a professional's career and help him/her touch new heights in the corporate world. The USP of the program offered by Prolytics is that it is indeed free of cost. Students do not have to pay a dime to receive international quality training from qualified professionals like they have to with other institutions.



Besides, the training program offered by Prolytics encompasses every stage of learning – from basic to advance so that students are ready to take on the challenges of the professional world without feeling daunted by it.



The Prolytics Google Certifications training program also offers study materials and practical classes to students so that they can actually learn and grow. The entire course has been designed in such a way that students get all the training they need to crack Google exams and become officially Google Certified.



Admissions to Prolytics free Google Certifications training program are now on-going. The admission process is fairly simple. Students and professionals who wish to enroll in this course simply have to fill up the form given on the website of Prolytics. The institute will contact chosen candidates about the dates of the training program once their application is accepted. Students and professionals need to hurry up though as the seats are limited and the offer will only last till all the slots are occupied.



With its office in New Delhi, Prolytics was formed with the intention to help students and professionals widen their career horizons. This institution offers a number of inexpensive courses, which people can avail of to have a successful career.



About Prolytics

One of the leading training institutes in New Delhi, Prolytics is known for offering high quality courses of international standards. Both beginners and professionals can avail of the courses they offer, which include digital marketing, web designing, web languages and many more. If you wish to have a rewarding career, enroll yourself into one of the courses offered by Prolytics today.