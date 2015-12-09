Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Generating more revenue is critical to the life-blood of all businesses. Doing so profitably and efficiently is just as important.



Perfect Practice®, an industry leader in law practice management software, will demonstrate how attorneys can maximize income and profits on a free webinar Tuesday, December 15, 2015.



During the 45-minute online event, the company will demonstrate how a firm can get convenient access to scheduling, cases and time tracking wherever they are, as well as view document management tools.



"What's unique about our software is it's fully integrated," said Perfect Practice Chairman Monty Helin. "You only have to enter your data once, and the software instantly maps the appropriate data to each relevant aspect of the firm's operations: documents, calendars, billing, time tracking, and more. It's completely customizable and easy to use, making it perfect for any size firm."



Registration for the webinar can be done online at http://bit.ly/dec15freewebinar



About Perfect Practice

Perfect Practice® offers a variety of database management services tailored to the needs of professionals in a wide variety of industries, markets and segments, including banking, legal, education, government, non-profit, engineering and medical.



For over 30 years, Perfect Practice® has delivered quality software, training and support services. Total Access, an integrated practice management solution, enables organizations to reap the benefits of using one solution to streamline operations.



Always at the forefront of technology, thousands have trusted Perfect Practice to keep their firms running at peak efficiency.



For more information, contact Perfect Practice at 1-888-843-8992 or via email at sales@perfectpractice.com. Request information or a personal, live demonstration at http://bit.ly/perfectpracticedemo.



Follow Perfect Practice on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/perfectpracticesolutions, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/perfectpract1ce (Editor's note: the "i" in Perfect Practice's Twitter handle is a numeral "1"), and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-practice- (Editor's note: there is a hyphen after the word "practice").



Perfect Practice and the Perfect Practice logo are registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc. All Perfect Practice product names and other brand names which may be mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of ADC Legal Systems Inc.



