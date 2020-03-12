Free Webinar to Offer Guidance on Coronavirus Communication for School Leaders

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --The Donovan Group, a national leader in school communication, will offer a free webinar on Friday, March 13: "Communicating About the Coronavirus in Your School Community." The webinar will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT.



School crisis communication expert Jerry Gallagher will provide an update on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the United States, as well as what school and district leaders can do as it relates to communication and the likelihood of school closures.



"The spread of coronavirus is an increasing concern for K-12 school and district leaders across the United States," said Gallagher. "At this point, school districts are preparing for all possibilities, including the need to cancel school for an extended period of time. Through this webinar, we provide tips and guidance for keeping your parents, staff, students and community members completely informed about how your district is preparing, how disease can be prevented and what the district will do if classes need to be called off for days or weeks at a time."



The webinar covers how school district leaders should be communicating before a possible or confirmed case of coronavirus hits their community. Gallagher will also offer a comprehensive response plan for communicating with district stakeholders if schools need to close due to a coronavirus case.



As a Donovan Group associate, Gallagher leads Donovan Group's efforts serving the needs of schools and districts throughout Iowa. Before joining Donovan Group, he spent 19 years as a broadcast journalist in Iowa and Wisconsin. He was a news anchor in Waterloo, Sioux City and Eau Claire.



Founded in 2004, Donovan Group is a communications and community engagement firm that focuses exclusively on education. Over the years, its work has involved some of the most critical and urgent issues facing schools, districts and educational organizations. The firm's clients range from large urban schools and districts to small, one-school rural districts.



The Donovan Group is offering free articles, resources and communication templates for public school leaders across the United States. These resources are available at https://www.donovan-group.com/coronavirus.



To learn more about the webinar and to register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2053884827625311501.