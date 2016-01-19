Free Website Homepage Mockup Offered by eMarketing Concepts

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --A company's website is a very important part of their online presence and ultimately their marketing strategy. The homepage is akin to a storefront or reception area – providing customers with an inviting space, an attractive image, and alluring products & services to consider. Those that have already built a website know that designing an SEO-friendly website that is beautiful, informative, and easy to navigate is no easy challenge. Moreover, the vast majority of business owners simply do not have the time, patience or expertise to design a truly outstanding website. This is precisely where eMarketing Concepts comes in. The Los Angeles-based internet marketing firm specializes in effective search engine optimization practices, and their web department has helped countless clients create attractive, engaging websites that show off their businesses in the best way possible. Most recently they have begun offering free homepage mockups to customers, as a way of enticing their business. Interested buyers are shown a hint of the potential finished product, a strategy intended to build trust between eMarketing Concepts and their clients.



While a good website cannot completely change the fortunes of a particular company, a bad one can render a lot of harm. Even simple changes such as creating a simple layout, using well-lit pictures, and writing enticing copy can make a world of difference. The professionals at eMarketing are well-versed in building user friendly websites. Their expertise in proper SEO practices enables them to create websites that satisfy customers and search engines alike.



As the lead copywriter for the web department at eMarketing Concepts, Cortney Salerno has been privy to more than her fair share of website challenges, but it is those very challenges that she and her team find themselves rising to meet time and time again. "Creating a website brings its own unique trials and tribulations. Every client is different, and every business has a unique voice and brand. We relish in the opportunity to generate something new and different each time, and pride ourselves on our collective ability to make a final product that each client can be happy to promote. Our latest offer is made with confidence – confidence in our ability to attract wary business owners and convince them of our skills and creative expertise."



About eMarketing Concepts

A top tier internet marketing company, named an official Google Managed Partner in 2014, eMarketing Concepts specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-per-click advertising (PPC), Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Pinterest. Independent authority TopSEOs bestowed eMarketing Concepts a highly coveted national ranking for the entirety of 2015, naming them the #1 Pinterest for a record 11 months in a row. As a premier local SEO marketing firm, eMarketing Concepts is well-versed in producing effective SEO campaigns for companies of virtually every industry – from lawyers and online retail websites to niche product sites and construction companies. They have encountered nearly every type of business under the sun, and have established themselves as a major player in the world of internet marketing. The Los Angeles-based eMarketing Concepts boasts services characterized by customized, cost-effective, and value-intensive programs that consistently produce results.



www.emarketingconcepts.com

800-811-6003