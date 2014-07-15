Free Windows Cloning Software from EaseUS Helps Users Image Drives Safely

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2014 --EaseUS Software, world's leading provider for data backup, data recovery and storage management solutions, brings free Windows cloning software to protect the system and data which is highly recommended by over 6,000,000 users.



Planning to upgrade old hard drive to a new one? Need to move operating system hard drive to a larger one for the PC? Make an identical copy of the hard drive is not easy, especially safely upgrade the operating system without bootable failure because it will not be realized by simply coping or pasting Windows files to the other hard drive.



EaseUS Todo Backup provides the most convenient way to transfer data and upgrade HDD and SSD. Cloning operating system or non-system disk to another disk is truly faster and more secure than reinstalling OS or applications.



Besides disk clone, EaseUS Todo Backup also includes other reliable data backup and recovery features for the computer security, which supports Windows 8, 7, Vista, XP, and Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012, SBS. And now, multiple language versions are available to meet the needs of users from different countries. Users can choose to install version with English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano or ???.



Key feature of EaseUS Todo Backup:

* System, file, partition and network backup.

* SQL/Exchange database backup & recovery.

* Migrate system to dissimilar hardware.

* Tape, NAS, dynamic and GPT backup.

* Built-in bootable disk for disaster recovery.

* System backup/restore & deployment via PXE.



“When disaster happens, if you happen to have a cloned image, get your data back will be far easier. But many budgets don't include the cost of some of the pricier cloning tools.” Said Wan Jianhua, General Manager of EaseUS Software. “EaseUS Todo Backup provides the access to get your computers be protected for free.”



Learn more information about EaseUS Todo Backup: http://www.easeus.com/backup-software/



About EaseUS Software

EaseUS provides professional IT solutions for home, education and SMB users, service providers in data recovery, backup, system optimization and partition manager on both Windows and Mac platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.easeus.com.



"EaseUS" is registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd