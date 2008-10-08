Marblehead, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2008 -- Free Workshop Reveals 7 Ways To Slash College Costs



A free workshop is being held for the parents of college bound high school students at the Swampscott Public Library on Burrill Street on October 11th from 10:00am to 11:30am. The workshop will focus on little-known ways of getting money for college, no matter how much income you make, or how good of a student you have.



The class will include such topics as how to double or triple your eligibility for free grant money, the secret to sending your child to a private or Massachusetts state school for less than the cost of a junior college, and the single biggest mistake that 9 out of 10 parents make when planning for college.



The workshop is being taught by Stuart Goldman, CPA, a Swampscott resident with offices in Boston and Marblehead. Seating is free, but limited to the first 67 people that register. To reserve a seat, call 781-479-1708, 24 hrs.



Mr. Goldman will be repeating this workshop at the new Swampscott High School on Essex Street on October 14th from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM and at the Marblehead High School on Humphrey Street on October 16th from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Seating at both high schools is free, but limited to the first 50 people that register. To reserve a seat, call 781-479-1708, 24 hrs.

