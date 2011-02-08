Free Workshops at phati’tude’s 1st African American Literary Festival, NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2011 -- phati’tude Literary Magazine is hosting its FIRST ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL at the Queens Library’s Langston Hughes Community Library & Cultural Center in Corona, New York, on February 26, 2011 from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. The festival will feature special guest Tara Betts, a panel discussion about African American Literature with Gabrielle David, Louis Reyes Rivera, Reginald Harris, Sharon Dennis Wyeth and Ron Kavanaugh, with a performance by Urban Word NYC, and the film premiere of DUST by poet Shane Book.



The Festival kicks off with three workshops, 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM: The Key to Good Writing by Louis Reyes Rivera; Community Publishing by Ron Kavanaugh; and Writing for Young Readers is “Something Beautiful” by Sharon Dennis Wyeth. The workshops are free, but seats must be reserved by registering on Eventbrite, http://phatitudeliteraryfestival.eventbrite.com. This is a great opportunity for promising writers to rub shoulders with working authors.



The Key to Good Writing, Louis Reyes Rivera

From first draft to final submission, this workshop will cover the basic principles for what writers must do to grow with their work. What we will cover is applicable to fiction, poetry, and straight up journalism. Often referred to as the “Janitor of History,” award-winning poet/essayist Rivera has taught literature and history since 1969. A recognized scholar on African American and Caribbean history and literature, he also writes poetry and essays, has edited numerous anthologies, published several books, and is a radio talk show host.



Community Publishing, Ron Kavanaugh

This workshop will focus on how small and community-based organizations can use publishing and the internet to connect with readers and advocates, using blogs, Facebook, twitter, websites, Scribd.com and Magcloud.com – two websites which allow you to upload and distribute your publication. Kavanaugh is the executive director of the Literary Freedom Project and is the founder of Mosaic Literary Magazine and MosaicBooks.com



Writing for Young Readers is “Something Beautiful,” Sharon Dennis Wyeth Sharing her own writing process, children’s author Sharon Dennis Wyeth will talk about story ideas, first drafts, and revisions. Bring paper and pen or pencil for use in writing exercises. Wyeth is the author of several picture books, including Something Beautiful; middle grade, young adult and historical fiction, notably Corey’s Underground Railroad Diaries, and Orphea Proud. She is an Associate Professor in the Graduate Department of Children’s Literature at Hollins University and a Cave Canem Poetry Fellow.



Goody-bags will be available to attendees; magazines, books, mugs and bags will be available for sale, bring money. Credit Cards accepted. Please register at Eventbrite (http://phatitudeliteraryfestival.eventbrite.com) to reserve your seat today! The Langston Hughes Library is located at 100-01 Northern Blvd., Corona, New York, 718-651-1100.



This event is co-sponsored by Queens Library‘s Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center, with grants received from the New York State Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council Discretionary Grant from Councilmember Julissa Ferreras, Queens Library, Library Action Committee of Corona-East Elmhurst, Inc. and private donations and contributions.



The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS) is sincerely grateful for its sponsors: National Writers Union (NWA), HarperCollins Publishers, Scholastic, Inc., Duke University Press, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York and Frito-Lay, with funding made possible, in part, by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and private donations and contributions.

