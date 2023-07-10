Freebird Publishers Grooms Their Next Great Author

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --Freebird Publishers raises their next great author. Troy Traylor will likely be the next up-and-coming best-selling author on the notable publishing company's list of success stories. His books are informative cookbooks that please a wide variety of people. ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/fine-dining-prison-cookbook-1 ).



Mr. Traylor has been on both sides of the prison fence. He has often been asked what it was like and what he ate. He has loved to cook and bake since childhood and has received many compliments, so he decided several years ago to put it all on paper and share it with everyone. People are simply amazed at what a few simple ingredients will produce. Once someone has read his book, they will never look at cookies or Ramen noodles the same again. Not all meals are good on the inside. This is why some good ole' recipes are needed. Cellblock cooking sure beats the chow hall. Now for all of the people on the outside, who love Ramen noodles, wait until they add a couple of chips and things and end up with a pizza or even a full meal. Everyone is simply amazed at what they will discover within these pages. There really is no end to what you will find as you flip through these pages. Everyone can be sure of one thing; a stove and refrigerator will not be needed. All the recipes are non-bake, nor do any need to be refrigerated. So, for all the college students and curious people in the free world, go ahead and unhook the stove and unplug the microwave. You will not need either for these recipes. Is every prisoner or student ready to be the talk of their dorm or neighborhood and discover their creative side simultaneously? Well, they can, and it is both easy and fun. Imagine making both delicious and impressive-looking cakes, pies, spreads, drinks, snacks, and dips that require nothing but a hot pot, spoon, bowl, and patience. No oven or refrigerator will be needed! These recipes take you back to the free world and have you and others craving more.



For more information on cooking the best meal possible no matter where you are, visit, www.freebirdpublishers.com



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers lists the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper." For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that inmates can use to make their incarceration productive, visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.