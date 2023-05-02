Freebird Publishers Helps Inmates Pass the Time with Entertainment

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2023 --Freebird Publishers collaborates with leading prison author Mike Enemigo to help inmates and their families cope with America's separation strain. Mr. Enemigo is known for his unique approach to prison entertainment. He specializes in and understands how to target a prisoner's mind as it acclimates to prison life. He supplies prisoners with information that prepares them for their life ahead, and he uses the foundation of entertainment to do that. The long list of Mike Enemigo's books are prison friendly and are great gifts

(https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/single-post/small-gifts-speak-louder-than-words-among-the-incarcerated ) for incarcerated loved ones.



Some of Mr. Enemigo's greatest contributions are:



Prison Legal Guide-



This book is a "Must Have" Survival tool THAT Every Inmate Needs! Know your civil rights and the procedures that can bring you the win!



Kitty Kat: Adult Entertainment Non-Nude Resources-



This book is jam-packed with hundreds of sexy non-nude photos, including photo spreads. The book contains complete info on sexy photo sellers, hot magazines, page-turning bookstores, sections on strip clubs, porn stars, alluring models, thought-provoking stories, and must-see movies.



Prison Health Handbook-



The Prison Health Handbook is your one-stop go-to source for information on maintaining your best health while inside the American prison system. Filled with information, tips, and secrets from doctors, gurus, and other experts.



Educating prisoners through entertainment could not come at a more crucial time than now. Today, America imprisons more of its citizens than ever before.



For more information about improving a prisoner's life, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers lists the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper." For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that inmates can use to make their incarceration productive, visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.