Freebird Publishers Launches First Color Catalog

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --Today Freebird Publishers introduces a new publication. The easiest way for inmates to shop with our new full color, 52-page catalog.These catalogs are prison friendly and mailed directly to the inmate by first class mail. Freebird Publishers has experience with all prison mail room regulations.



We are thrilled to offer a new way to shop our publications for those in prison. Prisoners do not have access to the internet and only a small percentage of offenders in this country have access to email. Those incarcerated access email through secure third-party sites, such as Corrlinks.com, JPay.com, ConnectNetwork.com (GTL), and others.



Freebird Publishers feels it is so important to have created this new catalog for those behind the walls to be able to shop our prisoner publications and more.



Starting today, you can send one of our new full color, 52-page catalogs to your loved one or friend in prison. Place a smile on their face by allowing them to hear their name at mail call. They will have something new to look and read over as well as share with others around them. This will give you something new to talk about talk next time you correspond. Everything in the catalog can be seen on our website www.freebirdpublishers.com.



Freebird Publishers has made it easier for you to help the incarcerated with our newly published, full color, 52-page catalog filled with books, gifts and services.



Resource Books, Pen Pal Books and Services, Law-Legal Books, Self-Help Books, Cookbooks, Photo Books (non-nude), Photo Sets (non-nude), Entertainment Books, Gift Books, All Occasion Gifts, Valentine, Easter, Mother's Day, Publishing Services and more.



Our prisoner publications are filled with resources, instructions and more to help the incarcerated stay in touch with the outside world, to prepare for release and better themselves from inside.