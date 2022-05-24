Freebird Publishers Promotes Cookbooks for Memorial Day Dinning

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --This Memorial Day, Freebird Publishers (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/our-publications?page=4) brings America the most exciting meals to the tables of everyone. There is no other day in the holiday schedule like Memorial Day. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2022 will occur on Monday, May 30.



Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season. It is also best known for the grand meals served on tables across this great nation.



Memorial Day is not lost on the incarcerated. Many of our American prisoners are also some of the most decorated American heroes who have served on foreign soil, defending the freedom our country enjoys.



Freebird Publishers celebrates our incarcerated veterans who will also mourn the loss of other fallen heroes. Freebird Publishers reaches our heroes by bringing them recipes that can be prepared on a limited budget, and with a prisoner's limited access to food items in mind.



Memorial Day is also known as a holiday for sharing gifts and treats with loved ones. Freebird Publishers specializes in gifts for the incarcerated. This Memorial Day, Freebird Publishers celebrates, by making available, cookbooks that are geared especially for prisoners who have very few food items to choose from.



The cookbooks offered by Freebird Publishers include:

The Cell Chef Cookbook

The Cell Chef Cookbook II

The College Chef

Fine Dining Prison Cookbook

Fine Dining Prison Cookbook 2

Locked Down Cookin'

Cooking with Hot Water



These books make great gifts for incarcerated loved ones and Freebird Publishers arranges the delivery of each to the prisoners in our American prisons around the country.



For more information on sending an incarcerated loved one a special gift this Memorial Day visit: www.freebirdpublishers.com



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers provides a full listing of the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper". For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools, it provides that an inmate can use to make their incarceration productive visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, which is also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.