Freebird Publishers Promotes Prison Reform and Sentence Correction

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --Americans with incarcerated loved ones know what unduly harsh sentences can do to families. They also know prosecutors and courts will use false information to exacerbate a prison term. To effect change, Freebird Publishers continues collaborating with advocate and author Kelly Patrick Riggs ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/single-post/federal-prisoner-released-years-early-under-first-step-act ) to bring hope. Freebird Publishers and Kelly Patrick Riggs continue to produce the leading self-help books on post-conviction relief.



In most cases, people believe that once a loved one has been judged and sentenced, there is nothing more to do to get what is just. The lawyer representing them also tells you that nothing can be done. But the truth is that post-conviction relief is a procedure that allows the defendant in a criminal case to bring more evidence or raise additional issues in a case after a judgment has been made (post-trial). With valid grounds, post-conviction relief can help Americans obtain a fair resolution in their case. This also means that a reduced or vacated sentence is often possible.



Post-conviction relief is usually a complicated process that few can navigate. This is now made easy for everyone to follow. The books written and published through Freebird Publishers are low-cost self-help in an easy-to-read format. Some of the most informative books are:



Ineffective Assistance of Counsel



Post-Conviction Relief: Secrets Exposed



Post-Conviction Relief: The Appeal



Post-Conviction Relief: Advancing Your Claim



Post-Conviction Relief: Winning Claims



Post-Conviction Relief: C.O.A. in the Supreme Court



Post-Conviction Relief: Second Last Chance



Post-Conviction Relief: The Advocate



For more information on books to reduce a loved one's sentence, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers lists the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper." For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that inmates can use to make their incarceration productive, visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.