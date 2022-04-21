Freebird Publishers Reaches the Hearts of Prisoners Nation Wide

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2022 --Springtime is upon us once again. The season brings about more sun, better spirits, and lifted hopes. For a prisoner the greatest hope is early release. For this reason, Freebird Publishers partners with some of the sharpest minds in post-conviction relief the country has ever known. One such author is Kelly Patrick Riggs. Mr. Riggs is the author of the Post-Conviction Relief series and is the founder of The Federal Innocence Project. He is also known for writing his most powerful book, Ineffective Assistance of Counsel: Overcoming the inevitable (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/ineffective-assistance-of-counsel) He is a nationally known leader in the field of Federal post-conviction relief petitions, compassionate release, and sentence reductions. Raymond A. Lumsden, another Freebird Publishers author, is likewise known as a leader in post-conviction relief for state prisoners. Mr. Lumsden's practice is specialized for State prisoners who must take their real state claims to a Federal Court. He is best known for writing his book, § 2254 Pro Se Guide to Winning Federal Relief (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/2254-pro-se-guide-to-winning-federal-relief)



Freebird Publishers and their well-recognized author show the entire incarcerated community how Post Conviction Relief really works. The most beneficial aspect of these two authors is that they write in terms that anyone can understand. They show that even after being convicted of a federal or state offense and running out of appeal options, there is a potential in some situations to obtain relief for the offense for which a prisoner has been charged. This term is called post-conviction relief. Many times, this relief comes in the form of a Sec. 2255 or 2254 motion. Because 2255 and 2254 motions involve a limited group of issues and a person only has one chance to file, it is critical to obtain the information needed to be successful. Fortunately, at Freebird Publishers, many publications are available that have helped many people pursue these unique motions for relief.



For more information about successful Post-Conviction Relief, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com.



About Freebird Publishers

