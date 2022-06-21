Freebird Publishers Releases Their Latest Prison Friendly Cookbook

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2022 --Freebird Publishers raises the spirits of America's incarcerated loved ones around the country. Their new release of Convicted Creations Cookbook (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/convicted-creations-cookbook) has brought hope to Americans from coast to coast. Those who want to send an incarcerated loved one a prison-friendly gift can now send the gift of good taste.



Prisons have always failed inmates when it comes to food. But by using a specialized cookbook and whatever supplies they can find, inmates are getting creative and showcasing some of their most impressive culinary creations. For those who are slightly less creative, Freebird Publishers distributes prison-friendly cookbooks designed with recipes geared for the limited supply of ingredients offered to inmates.



Just because a person is behind bars, doesn't mean their cravings for home-cooked foods are any less real.



With Freebird Publishers' Convicted Creations Cookbook in hand, easy-to-create recipes are sure to bring back the memories of a prisoner's experiences from home. Making their taste buds dance with some down-home cooking from Freebird Publishers' collection of delicious recipes. There are over 100 selections from which someone is sure to find some appetizing treats that will satisfy their cravings for home-cooked meals while in prison.



Bonus content includes oven to microwave heating and cooking tips that will help everyone to raise the bar on their cooking game! Do not let a prison's limited access to kitchen appliances hinder anyone's ability to enjoy the flavors of a good meal.



About Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013.