Freecube - The World's First Modular Tech Command Center

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --In today's digital age, staying connected is more important than ever before. Avatar Controls is proud to announce the Freecube, an innovative 4-in-1 modular hub for all of your digital devices. The Freecube's cutting-edge features include a base charging station, wireless charging pad, Bluetooth speaker and dynamic color-changing light. Each module can be stacked or taken apart and used separately to power just the right features, whenever and wherever they're needed.



Sleek, portable and functional, the Freecube is the perfect companion for the many devices we depend on for work, at home and as we move through the world.



The Freecube is now available for pre-order through its Kickstarter campaign launching on the 5th of October.



THE MODULES



The Freecube is comprised of these four handy modules that can be stacked together or used separately for ultimate flexibility:



- Charging Base: Our streamlined base charging station includes 4 x 110V US outlets as well as multiple USB charging ports, simultaneously charging every type of device.



- Bluetooth Speaker: An integral part of the Freecube hub, the Bluetooth speaker module makes quality sound available on-the-go. Perfect for music.



- Wireless Charging Pad: With today's revolutionary wireless technology, the Freecube can charge mobile devices completely cable-free, like iPhone 8 and iPhone X.



- LED Dynamic Light: Freecube's easily accessible light accommodates reading, bedside and outdoor use.



About Avatar Controls

Established in Shenzhen in 2015, Avatar Controls is committed to bringing the latest smart technologies to the homes of the everyday consumer.



Find out more at www.avatarcontrols.com.