FREEDOHM COMPUTERS Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Make Upscale Computers for Any OS

Krasnodar, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --On November 20, the new tech startup FREEDOHM COMPUTERS announced the launch of crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo platform to make upscale workstations and home computers compatible with any operating system.



The FREEDOHM COMPUTERS team, which consists of enthusiasts from different professional backgrounds (IT, video game development, design, music industry and others), appeals to those people who want to free themselves from being imposed by major brands to use certain operating systems in conjunction with specific computer hardware, thus gaining maximum freedom in choosing and using their personal computers.



FREEDOHM COMPUTERS allow you to install any popular OS. This is made possible by the special firmware FREEDOHMWARE that is being developed by the team. In addition, a potential user gets an individually assembled and well tested machine equipped with the best components on the market. And the stylish design of FREEDOHM COMPUTERS is imbued with the spirit of modernism and minimalism.



The core technology of FREEDOHM has been tested in in the real working environment for a few moths, and now the FREEDOHM COMPUTERS team needs the support of all freethinkers who share their ideas, to give life to the project.



The first stage of crowdfunding campaign is aimed at the development and testing of production-ready prototypes of five models and covering the operating expenses. It will last 40 days, during which everyone can positively influence the outcome of the campaign and receive not only thanks from the team, but also different rewards, starting with discount coupons of various values and ending with an invitation to a real pizza party with the project authors. It is necessary to raise 50,000 USD for FREEDOHM COMPUTERS to make a leap forward. In the words of Neil Armstrong, "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." You may be one of the first to help make this step.



Freedom and Resistance. Hand in hand. Your personal FREEDOHM.



About FREEDOHM COMPUTERS

FREEDOHM COMPUTERS is a tech startup based in Krasnodar, Russia. It was founded in 2017 by a group of people from different professional backgrounds.The main concept that unites the team – is that every member is striving for freedom of choice.