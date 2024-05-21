Freedom Design + Build Inc. Specializes in Home Renovations in McLean and Great Falls, Virginia

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2024 --Keeping a home updated and modern is essential for maintaining property value and increasing overall comfort and livability. An investment in home renovations in McLean and Great Falls, Virginia can also improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs in the long run. Additionally, updated features and design elements can enhance a home's aesthetic appeal, making it more attractive to potential buyers in the future.



Whether it's a kitchen remodel, bathroom renovation, or whole house makeover, investing in home renovations can transform a living space and increase its functionality. Hiring a professional contractor with experience in upscale neighborhoods like McLean and Great Falls, VA, can ensure that the renovations are done to the highest quality standards.



Freedom Design + Build, Inc. is a leading company specializing in home renovations in McLean and Great Falls, Virginia. They work with clients to refine one's ideas, create a 3D model, and provide updated pricing and plans.



They also help clients choose materials and finalize details while engineering one's project in parallel. One will receive a construction contract with timelines and a selection portfolio. They also handle permitting, schedule construction, and hold an on-site pre-construction meeting to ensure clear communication.



They carry out the process in three steps. The first part is the architectural design and feasibility study. The second step involves selections, engineering, tradewalk, and contract, and the third step refers to permitting, production scheduling and construction.



They create a 3D model utilizing state-of-the-art technology to prepare visualizations to refine goals, pricing, & expectations further. At the end of Phase II, clients will receive a construction contract that notes pricing, estimated timelines, & every option both parties selected together. Clients will also receive one's selections portfolio, contract drawings, & the option to experience a space in virtual reality.



They'll kick off the project with an Onsite Pre-Construction Meeting, during which they'll ensure alignment on communication, project schedule, and job site logistics.



About Freedom Design + Build, Inc.

Freedom Design + Build, Inc. takes pride in its attention to detail and ability to bring its client's visions to life. With a team of experienced professionals, they strive to exceed expectations on every project they undertake.