Freedom Design + Build, Inc., Specializes in New Home Design in Arlington, Great Falls, Alexandria, Clifton, Vienna, and McLean, Virginia

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2025 --Founded by Chris Chu & Tyler Tappan in 2015, family-owned Freedom Design + Build, Inc. has become a leading authority in interior design and interior architecture, home renovation, and remodeling in Arlington, Ashburn, Great Falls, McLean, Vienna, and throughout Northern Virginia. Their team offers residences with great beauty and luxury and distinctive, well-designed interiors for commercial buildings in Vienna, Great Falls, McLean, Arlington, Ashburn, and Throughout Virginia.



Whether someone desires home renovation, additions, kitchen remodeling, or custom decks, Freedom Design + Build, Inc. can help. Their expertise in handling new home design in Arlington, Great Falls, Alexandria, Clifton, Vienna, and McLean, Virginia goes above and beyond.



Their 3 Phase Process enables them to protect everyone's interests with a tried-and-true, methodical approach. They have developed this special process in a very exact sequence to compile the data they require when they need it, thereby enabling them to make the most critical decisions at the right moment.



Employing this three-phase approach, they strive to make their design-plus-build experience flawless. They invest time in learning crucial details about the project ahead, which minimizes surprises and produces either few or no change orders later in the process.



The experts at Freedom Design + Build, Inc. are flexible and receptive to ideas. They invite their clients' vital participation in the process and ensure they are informed and updated on each development.



By assessing and evaluating the client's needs and design inspiration, the Freedom Design + Build, Inc. team will carefully create a comprehensive proposal within two weeks, including a thorough scope of work with realistic pricing and timelines. They will never promise a faster schedule or a lower cost than what is practically possible.



Whether it's about adding a new room or bringing some changes to the existing kitchen or bathroom, Freedom Design + Build, Inc. uses its unique skillset and passion to help people deliver consistent results.



For more information on home remodeling in McLean, Arlington, Clifton, Alexandria, Vienna, and Great Falls, Virginia, visit https://freedomdesignbuild.com/.



Call 571-427-0630 for details.



About Freedom Design + Build, Inc.

Focusing on collaborative design process and quality work, Freedom Design + Build, Inc. specializes in home renovations, additions, and custom builds.