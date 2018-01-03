Freedom Feens Radio Show Has Been Explaining Bitcoin Since 2011

Casper, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2018 --The Freedom Feens radio show have been cheerleaders for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since before most radio and TV shows discussed it or even knew it existed.



The Freedom Feens are syndicated by Genesis Communications Network, and are on 28 commercial stations nationwide. The show is syndicated on 28 commercial AM and FM stations.



Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and others are often a Freedom Feens show topic, and have been since 2011, two years after Bitcoin was invented.



The Freedom Feens are not latecomers, and they possess a deep understanding of crypto, and the ability to clearly transmit it to new arrivals without scaring off advanced users.



The show offers info about crypto that is new and useful to anyone curious about Bitcoin and other assets, at any level of understanding, without alienating those who aren't very tech savvy.



About The Freedom Feens

The Freedom Feens is an upbeat, clean, great-sounding daily talk fest. It's a unique mix of general-interest show and smart political commentary. It's always high-energy, but there's nothing "morning zoo crew" about this at all. It's accessible but absolutely thought-provoking.



The Freedom Feens discuss crypto, other finance, civil rights, and more. They dissect the events of the day and tie them together with timeless universal truths about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.



"Feen" is street speak for "fiend." The Freedom Feens are true fiends for real freedom, not the government-regulated "freedoms" that pass for liberty these days.



More info and episodes at Freedom Feens website: www.FreedomFeens.com.