Freedom Steel Buildings Offering Discount on "Haunted" Building

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --“When darkness falls, fear rises and this year SCarowinds, the premiere Halloween attraction of the Carolinas, is more frightening than ever. The fun begins on Saturday, September 14 and continues on weekend nights through October 27.” (as reported by heraldonline.com)



One of Freedom Steel’s premier customers has expanded on what may be their largest yearly event, SCAROWINDS, a six week long scarefest at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, NC. Year-round, this family park hosts tourists and regulars from both Carolinas with their many rides and attractions, but when Halloween approaches, the park is transformed into a playground of fear and surprises bringing in fright-mongers from all over. This season, three more attractions have been added. "SCarowinds Halloween Haunt continues to grow larger and more lurid every year as we've developed it into the premier Halloween event in the Carolinas," said Bart Kinzel, Vice President and General Manager of Carowinds. "The goal each year is to exceed our guest's expectations. With the addition of 3 NEW Haunted attractions there will certainly be the opportunity to send guests home afraid to sleep through the night after their visit!"



Freedom Steel already has a scary presence at Scarowinds in the form of an elaborately detailed haunted house created from one of their steel buildings. Petrified patrons who visit THE ASYLUM at the eerie park are also getting a little bit of the Freedom Steel building tour. (See a photo of The Asylum below or by linking to the company’s website) http://freedomsteel.com/gallery-steelbuilding.php.) One of the aforementioned new attractions will also include a Freedom Steel building. Members of Freedom Steel’s team look forward to visiting the site as soon as possible. Visitors should be warned that although the steel building company assures there should be no fear regarding the safety of their building, no guarantees can be made as to just how frightening the attraction will be!



The Asylum and the new attraction started off as simple steel structures measuring 40x80x14. In commemoration of this event, for the month of October, Freedom Steel is offering a special deal on this exact size. The 40x80x14 (1:12 pitch,) complete with a 10x10 garage door and a 3x7 entry door, can be purchased for $19,900! Delivery is included to most areas, along with engineered stamped plans. Pricing is subject to snow and wind load requirements. Pricing above is approved for 20# ground snow and 90 mph winds. Please call Freedom Steel for any questions on this incentive at 1-800-630-2846 extension 201. Orders must be received by 2pm on October 30, 2013.



About Freedom Steel

Freedom Steel’s buildings are shipped factory direct from any one of their 18 factories across the continental Unites States. Freedom Steel also provides buildings for anywhere in the world, including a heavy concentration in the Caribbean and Canada; as well as projects in Central and South Americas, Africa and Europe. Freedom Steel’s factories have the ability to construct prefabricated buildings of any size with clear-span options as wide as 250’. Along with all of the government funded projects, Freedom Steel ships hundreds of buildings per year to customers needing barns, garages, riding arenas, gymnasiums, churches, workshops, residences and more. Stamped, certified and state sealed drawings are included for every project. Freedom Steel buildings come standard with such “upgrades” as PBR roof and wall panels, pre-welded clips and pre-punched door openings. They also offer an array of accessories for the consumer including garage and entry doors, windows, insulation, vents, skylights and canopies. Freedom Steel’s international headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL, where any and all (potential) customers are welcome to visit anytime. For more information, please contact: Jeff Garfield at 1-800-630-2846 or visit online at www.freedomsteel.com.