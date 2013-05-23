Freedom Steel Buildings Partners with Lynn University for Internship Program

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --Over the past decade, Freedom Steel Buildings has been serving the college student and graduate community by offering internship programs. Beginning May 2013, Freedom Steel has partnered with Lynn University of Boca Raton, Florida to offer internships and mentoring opportunity to their student base to best prepare them for careers in marketing, management and sales.



This summer, Lynn University has provided Freedom Steel Buildings with several students who will be conducting their internships to understand what it takes to be successful in a growing business within a dynamic sector. "Here at Freedom Steel, we have experienced a lot of success through our internship programs. Many of our most successful employees have been the result of our intern program" stated Bianca Morabito, Operations Manager at Freedom Steel Buildings.



This years interns include several international students from countries such as Brazil and Trindad. With a growing demand for quality products in the international marketplace, Freedom Steel hopes to utilize their new hires to further communication between business around the



About Freedom Steel

