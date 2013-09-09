Freedom Steel Makes the List - Inc. Magazine's 2013 Fasting Growing Companies

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --Every year Inc. Magazine showcases the fastest growing private companies throughout America. In this annual issue, the publication boasts about their featured companies as a way of highlighting their strength and economic influences within the United States.



Freedom Steel, a global distributor of prefabricated steel products has announced its recognition by Inc. Magazine in making their 2013 list; once again demonstrating Freedom Steel's position as the most reputable leader in their industry.



In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2013 Inc. 500|5000 companies is an impressive 142 percent. The companies on this year's list report having created over 520,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.



"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500|5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name businesses simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy," says Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg.



Freedom Steel’s growth rate of 86% over the last three years has earned the company a top rating nationally due to the growing demand for pre-engineered buildings. “This accomplishment is extremely inspiring due to the resilience Freedom Steel has proven, despite the economic challenges experienced by their customer base over the last 5 years,” says Sean Hackner, founder & CEO of Freedom Steel.



Freedom Steel managed to grow largely due to its employees' dedication to integrity and customer service, as well as its mission to strengthen the world one building at a time!