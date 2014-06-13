Freelance SEO Essex Sponsors Barrel at 2014 Braintree Beer Festival

Essex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2014 --The team at Freelance SEO Essex are delighted to announce that the company will be sponsoring a local beer at the 2014 Braintree Beer Festival.



Freelance SEO Essex will be lending its sponsorship to Billericay Dickie, a bitter recently launched by the Billericay Brewing Company that was inspired by the Ian Dury song of the same name.



The Braintree Beer Festival, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, was established with the aim of promoting local Essex breweries. However, right from the very beginning, organisers were also keen to use the event to help good causes and to date have raised thousands of pounds for registered charities in Essex and throughout the rest of the UK.



The Braintree Beer Festival will serve up dozens upon dozens of lagers, ales, bitters, ports, perries and ciders alongside Billericay Dickie and the majority of the drinks on offer are brewed and distributed by Essex companies. Danny Hall, co-director at Freelance SEO Essex, believes that lending his company’s brand name to the event indicates FSE’s commitment to supporting local initiatives where possible.



“We are always looking for sponsorship opportunities as we believe they are a great way of raising awareness of our company away from the web, but, as a business that prides itself on its heritage, we also want to do as much as we can for the local community,” he says. “We’re pleased that our support will go some way to funding such a great festival but are particularly glad to be associated with an event that’s raising money for an extremely important charity, Bliss. We’d like to encourage anyone who’s free to head down to the venue and help make it the very best Braintree Festival yet!”



Those interested in sampling Billericay Dickie or any one of Essex’s latest boozy creations need to visit the Braintree Institute (previously the Bocking Arts Theatre) on Thursday 12th, Friday 13th or Saturday 14th June. Details of opening times can be found on the website. Hot food will be available during all sessions and the Festival is currently working with the venue to provide coverage of the FIFA World Cup so avid ale-drinkers needn’t miss out on tournament matches.



