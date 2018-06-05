Freemasons Step Up Support for South-West Victoria Bushfire Victims

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Freemasons Victoria, having raised over $40,000, is working in conjunction with Lifeline Direct, Southwest Primary Care Partnership, Let's Talk and St John of God Warrnambool to provide Post-event Trauma care services which will support those in desperate need of help.



After the devastation of the South-West Victorian bushfires, many residents were affected both physically and mentally. Some having lost everything, they look to those in the community for help and understanding. With the high suicide rate within farming communities, the Freemasons South-West Victoria Bushfire Mental Health Support Program will give those at the grassroots level the very training in order to not become a casualty themselves and to address signs of depression before it is too late.



With the support of these partner agencies, a 'Recognise, Respond and Refer' model has been created to give Veterinarians, Doctors, Teachers, Businesses and others the much-needed skills to identify signs of Trauma and assist with connecting individuals with appropriate services.



"There are farmers who have lost generations of their cattle... to them, it is not just their livelihood, but these cows were their family," said Dr Craig Wood, local Terang Veterinarian. "Although the grass is starting to grow back, people can't see the destruction the fires have left on the lives of others."



Without this support, those affected by the bushfires are left to wonder in silence about what they have left to rebuild from.



The Freemasons South-West Victoria Bushfire Mental Health Support Program gives those at the direct-contact level skills that aren't provided anywhere else. Skills that will allow them to recognise symptoms, respond appropriately, and refer to specialists who can provide the best level of care.



The Freemasons South-West Victoria Bushfire Mental Health Support Program commences on Friday, 8 June 2018 and will continue throughout South-West Victoria.



"This Program is giving the community a real chance to help those before it is too late," said Craig.



