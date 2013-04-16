New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2013 --Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded at $ 29.27 in the last session, which is -2.65 (-8.30%). The stock has a Range of 29.03 - 30.28. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 29.03 - 43.65 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 29.42B. The stock traded a volume of 44.72M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 15.54M.



Citigroup downgraded FCX to "sell" from "neutral”.



Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (FCX) is an international mining company. FCX is one of the copper, gold and molybdenum mining companies in terms of reserves and production. Its portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, mining operations in North and South America, and the TenkeFungurume (Tenke) minerals district in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is scheduled to report its first quarter results on April 18th, 2013. Analyst at Credit Suisse expect group sales of €6.24bn (-22% qoq/-15% yoy) and EPS of €(0.04) vs. consensus at €6.50bn and €(0.04) respectively.



According to firm, Nokia Corporation (NOK) continues to see limited traction for Windows Phone devices, which combined with increasing risks to its profitable Mobile Phone business from Samsung.



Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks. Devices & Services is responsible for developing and managing the Company’s portfolio of mobile products, as well as designing and developing services, including applications and content.



