Freeway Idol Winners Announced

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2011 --Alan “Moose” Lawrence, Renee Blair, Tiffany Howse, William “Big Brown” Brown are all on their way to taking the Freeway Idol title and capturing some of $6500 in cash prizes.



“What great talent we have in Northeast Ohio!” says Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable, sponsor of the Freeway Idol contest. “It’s a thrill to see and hear these performers get up and give their all!”



The contest, which began July 18th, continues for the next four weeks with competitions at each of the four Freeway Lanes locations in Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma. The big night is Friday, August 26th when twenty semi-finalists – all the winners from the Freeway Lanes weekly contests –gather at Freeway Lanes of Solon to compete for the grand prize -- $3000! The second-place winner gets $2000. Third- and fourth-place winners get $1000 and $500!



Got a passion for singing? C’mon out! There’s still time to sign up for the competition! Contest details and the registration form are posted on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com. All contestants must be age 18 or over.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Sponsors of Freeway Idol include:



Freeway Lanes, Pepsi, Labatt, Ohio Center for Broadcasting, Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Magic Galaxy Entertainment, and bCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique