Freeway Idol Singers Vying for $6500 in Cash Prizes

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2011 --Singing talent is coming from all over to compete in the Freeway Idol contest. In addition to a chance at the Freeway Idol title, there’s $6500 in cash prizes at stake.



Ashley Amato from Mayfield Heights says she’d bank the money if she wins. Corneil Dwayne Mills from Lorain says he’d spend part on his family and put the rest toward a singing career. Solon semi-finalist, “Moose,” has travel plans in mind. He says, “I’m going to Disney!”



“The contest is a lot of fun, but it’s also serious!” says Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable, sponsor of the Freeway Idol. “Last week, Parma had seven singers competing, including a few who drove in from Galion, Bowling Green and even Pennsylvania!”



Go online to the Freeway Lanes website at freewaylanes.com to watch a video of four semi-finalists – “Moose,” Renee, “Big Brown” and Tiffany. Think you could beat ‘em? Just go online and sign up today! You’ll find the contest details and the registration form at freewaylanes.com. You must be age 18 or over to register.



The first place grand prize is $3000. The second-, third-, and fourth- place winners will be awarded $2000, $1000 and $500, respectively. The grand finale is August 26th, when judges pick four winners at the Solon location.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Freeway Lanes, Pepsi, Labatt, Ohio Center for Broadcasting, Presque Isle Downs & Casino Magic Galaxy Entertainment, and bCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique